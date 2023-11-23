Black Friday Sale 2023: Check Best Deals In India

New Delhi: Black Friday, known as the big holiday sale in the United States, has become famous worldwide, and now even in India, people can enjoy the deals. It's not just international companies; some local brands in India are also joining the fun, offering their own sales. If you're excited about this event, here's a sneak peek at what you can find in India.

Money Control's report highlights some cool deals from popular stores. You can grab great offers on things like shoes, clothes, laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. (Also Read: Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Check Price, Features, And More)

Croma

The Black Friday sale at Croma will begin on November 24 and run through November 26. The massive retailer is offering electronics and gadgets at reduced prices; phone brands like Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme are among those that are on offer. (Also Read: Latest SBI vs HDFC vs PNB vs ICICI Bank's Home Loan Rates 2023 Compared; Check Here)

Amazon

With regards to a wide range of products, including devices such as tablets, speakers, watches, phones, laptops, and many more, Amazon US is offering its biggest Black Friday discounts yet.

Vijay Sales

Starting on November 24 and lasting through November 27, including Cyber Monday, the deal is scheduled to take place. Mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, home appliances, music devices, kitchen equipment, cooking essentials, and other things will all be available at enticing rates