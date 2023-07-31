trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642683
Bye Bye Twitter Blue Bird Logo! X Replaces Twitter Bird On Android, iOS

The change comes after the platform's owner Elon Musk said on Sunday: "Something special coming soon."

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Twitter's blue bird logo has now finally been replaced by the 'X' logo across Android and iOS devices.

On July 23, Musk had hinted at Twitter's rebranding with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

The following day, the X logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform's web version.

The Musk-run company had also put a huge 'X' logo on its headquarters last week which emits strong lights throughout the night.

Workers were also seen removing letters from the iconic 'Twitter' vertical sign at the headquarters.

Moreover, X had also briefly changed its Tweet button to 'Post' on its web version, suggesting that soon all traces of the blue bird and its linked Twitter account would disappear.

This brief change was spotted by a user who had posted a screenshot of the new Post button on the platform. 

Last week, Musk had clarified that "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing".

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth -- like birds tweeting -- but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

On July 28, the tech billionaire had posted a graph showing the platform's growth. "X monthly users reach new high in 2023," he wrote.

The number 541,562,214 was at the end of the chart.

