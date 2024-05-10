Cyber Frauds: DoT Directs Telecom Providers To Block 28,200 Mobiles, Reverify 20 Lakh Connections

New Delhi: In an effort to protect citizens from digital threats, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday said it has issued directions to telecom service providers (TSPs) for blocking 28,200 mobile handsets and re-verification of associated 20 lakh mobile connections.

DoT, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and state polices have joined hands to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cyber-crime and financial frauds. "This collaborative effort aims to dismantle networks of fraudsters and protect citizens from digital threats," the DoT said in a statement. (Also Read: Hanooman AI Launched In India With Support For 98 Languages—Here's What You Need To Know)

An analysis by MHA and state polices found that 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in various cybercrimes. Also, a whopping 20 lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets. DoT then issued directions to TSPs to block 28,200 mobile handsets and to re-verify 20 lakh mobile connections "linked to these mobile handsets and disconnect failing re-verification". (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs)

Earlier this week, the DoT disconnected a mobile number and blocked at least 20 linked mobile devices after complaints of cyber fraud by a user, via its web portal ‘Chakshu’. Chakshu is an online service which facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud.

"The unified approach demonstrates a shared commitment towards public safety and to safeguard the integrity of telecommunications infrastructure and ensure a secure digital environment," said the DoT.