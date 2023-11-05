New Delhi: As the pollution levels in Delhi persist at alarming rates, monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI) has become essential, particularly for those venturing outside. Smartphone applications serve as a valuable tool to gauge air pollution levels.

For individuals seeking real-time pollution updates on their Android or iOS devices, here are some apps worth considering. (Also Read: Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details)

IQAir Airvisual | Air Quality

This app covers over 500,000 locations across 100 countries through government systems and its validation sensors. It provides a 48-hour trend, a global air map, air pollution data, health recommendations, weather updates, and city-wise pollution rankings. (Also Read: Rags To Riches: The Inspirational Journey Of A Teen Turned Billionaire With A Rs 75,000 Crore Company)

AQI (Air Quality Index)

Along with weather forecasts, this app provides real-time AQI data and the status of major pollutants. It offers users a simple graphical representation of the air they are breathing, as well as live area rankings, health advice, and other features.

Plume Labs: Air Quality App

Offering real-time pollution tracking, this app includes a "street-by-street pollution" map, a 72-hour anticipated forecast, clean air coaching, and more.

Shoot! I Smoke App UI

This unique application measures air quality readings in terms of the toxins equivalent to daily cigarette consumption. It presents daily, weekly, and monthly statistics and more.

Sameer

Developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), this app provides a map view and city list to assess pollution levels. Users can lodge complaints and check the AQI Bulletin and Calendar within the app.