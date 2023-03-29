'Don't Have To Blame The Fault In Your Stars': Delhi Police Gives 5 Cyber Safety Tips With a Hilarious Meme On Occasion Of 5 Planets Alignment

New Delhi: Cybersecurity is a big threat for society. Scammers try different tricks to lure the commoners into their traps and siphone off money from their accounts. Delhi Police have taken the help of memes that have become the smartest way to spread information in a witty and humours style to the population, especially among the GenZ to spread the cybersecurity message. Delhi Police Twitter handle is known to give the important messages to the masses in a witty and humours style by linking current events.

Delhi Police Twitter handle posted the meme giving the cybersecurity messages to the youth and GenZ during the five planets lined up with Moon in the sky on March 28. The infographic mentioned Five things you should not do (ever): 1. Sharing OTP 2. Using the same password 3. Installing unverified apps 4. Clicking on unverified links and 5. Befriending strangers on social media.

It further said “stay cautious so that you do not have to blame the fault in your starts”.

We don't know the cosmic message of tonight's alignment of the planets, but we do have a message for you which you should not miss ever!#cybersafety pic.twitter.com/du4uFuu1F3 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 28, 2023

Netizens Adore Delhi Police’s Creativity

One netizen wrote, “how can someone be so creative? You guys do not miss a single moment to amaze me with your tweets.”

Five Planets Align In The Night Sky

The planets – Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars – came together on the western horizon, near the crescent moon to line up in a display in the night sky after sunset. Though the event isn’t uncommon as groups of planets often come together this way in earthly skies.