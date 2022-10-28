Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after platform takeover; Netizens react with hilarious memes - Look
Netizens begin making memes on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his decision to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. Memes have begun flooding and trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of them.
- Elon Musk signs Twitter buyout deal today.
- Musk proposed the Twitter deal at $54.25 per share.
New Delhi: Elon Musk has acquired Twitter with a whopping price of $44 billion. After acquiring Twitter, he immediatley fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO, and many more top executives. Musk changed his Twitter bio as Chief Twit.
How Netizens reacting on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/nGgNVkSOXK — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 28, 2022
Now let the Twitter HQ takeover memes commence pic.twitter.com/39WJLKjy0r— nabulumba hindu (@hinduluv) October 28, 2022
How Netizens reacting on Parag Agrawal firing
#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022
Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.
The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022
#ElonMusk #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover #DonaldTrump
Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/dmJBKaH89p — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk tweeted today that bird is freed.
