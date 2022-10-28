Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after platform takeover; Netizens react with hilarious memes - Look

New Delhi: Elon Musk has acquired Twitter with a whopping price of $44 billion. After acquiring Twitter, he immediatley fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO, and many more top executives. Musk changed his Twitter bio as Chief Twit.

Netizens begin making memes on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his decision to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. Memes have begun flooding and trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of them.

How Netizens reacting on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk enters Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/nGgNVkSOXK — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 28, 2022

Now let the Twitter HQ takeover memes commence pic.twitter.com/39WJLKjy0r October 28, 2022

How Netizens reacting on Parag Agrawal firing

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk tweeted today that bird is freed.