Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after platform takeover; Netizens react with hilarious memes - Look

Netizens begin making memes on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his decision to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. Memes have begun flooding and trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk signs Twitter buyout deal today.
  • Musk proposed the Twitter deal at $54.25 per share.

New Delhi: Elon Musk has acquired Twitter with a whopping price of $44 billion. After acquiring Twitter, he immediatley fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO, and many more top executives. Musk changed his Twitter bio as Chief Twit.

ALSO READ | 'Didn't buy Twitter for money but...': Elon Musk tells advertisers

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes over twitter: Here is the timeline of the deal

How Netizens reacting on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

How Netizens reacting on Parag Agrawal firing

Elon Musk tweeted today that bird is freed. 

