trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725728
NewsTechnology
SMART RING

After Samsung's Galaxy Ring, FITTR HART Smart Ring Launched In India at Rs 18,999; Check Features

The FITTR HART smart ring boasts several certifications, including 5ATM water resistance, CE, EU RoHS, FCC, REACH, CP65, and BIS compliance, ensuring its reliability and safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Samsung's Galaxy Ring, FITTR HART Smart Ring Launched In India at Rs 18,999; Check Features Image Credit: Fittr (official website)

New Delhi: After Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring with a heart rate monitor and fitness tracker at the ongoing MWC 2024 in Barcelona, the Fitness-tech startup Fittr has also launched the FITTR HART smart ring. The FITTR HART smart ring is designed to improve health and performance monitoring, among other features.

The FITTR HART smart ring is priced at Rs 18,999. The company will also offer a special 20 per cent discount exclusively at hart.fittr.com, bringing the price down to Rs 15,199 for the first 1,000 users. The offer will be available on the e-commerce platforms starting March 2024.

The smart ring offers comprehensive health tracking, including monitoring sleep duration and quality, physical performance metrics, and real-time measuring of heart rate variability (HRV), as claimed by the company. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Design Revealed Ahead Of Official India Launch On March 5)

FITTR HART Smart Ring Features

The FITTR HART smart ring offers a range of functions to monitor your health and activity levels in real time. It tracks essential metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body recovery, temperature, sleep patterns, steps taken, stress levels, and calories burned, providing comprehensive insights into your well-being.

With a battery life of up to 8 days, it ensures uninterrupted usage for extended periods. The ring boasts several certifications, including 5ATM water resistance, CE, EU RoHS, FCC, REACH, CP65, and BIS compliance, ensuring its reliability and safety.

The smart ring is available in sizes ranging from 6 to 12 mm, the ring caters to various preferences and fits comfortably on your finger. Featuring Bluetooth V5.0 compatibility, it seamlessly connects with your devices for easy data transfer and analysis.

It is crafted from titanium, the material of choice for durability and lightweight design, the FITTR HART smart ring combines functionality with style for a comprehensive health monitoring experience. (Also Read: Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount)

According to recent data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), smart rings have become prominent alongside new smartwatches and ear-wear models. The smart ring category is also generating a lot of interest from consumers, particularly because of the interesting form factor and several launches in the past few months. (With Inputs From IANS)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?