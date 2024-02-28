New Delhi: After Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring with a heart rate monitor and fitness tracker at the ongoing MWC 2024 in Barcelona, the Fitness-tech startup Fittr has also launched the FITTR HART smart ring. The FITTR HART smart ring is designed to improve health and performance monitoring, among other features.

The FITTR HART smart ring is priced at Rs 18,999. The company will also offer a special 20 per cent discount exclusively at hart.fittr.com, bringing the price down to Rs 15,199 for the first 1,000 users. The offer will be available on the e-commerce platforms starting March 2024.

The smart ring offers comprehensive health tracking, including monitoring sleep duration and quality, physical performance metrics, and real-time measuring of heart rate variability (HRV), as claimed by the company. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Design Revealed Ahead Of Official India Launch On March 5)

FITTR HART Smart Ring Features

The FITTR HART smart ring offers a range of functions to monitor your health and activity levels in real time. It tracks essential metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body recovery, temperature, sleep patterns, steps taken, stress levels, and calories burned, providing comprehensive insights into your well-being.

With a battery life of up to 8 days, it ensures uninterrupted usage for extended periods. The ring boasts several certifications, including 5ATM water resistance, CE, EU RoHS, FCC, REACH, CP65, and BIS compliance, ensuring its reliability and safety.

The smart ring is available in sizes ranging from 6 to 12 mm, the ring caters to various preferences and fits comfortably on your finger. Featuring Bluetooth V5.0 compatibility, it seamlessly connects with your devices for easy data transfer and analysis.

It is crafted from titanium, the material of choice for durability and lightweight design, the FITTR HART smart ring combines functionality with style for a comprehensive health monitoring experience. (Also Read: Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount)

According to recent data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), smart rings have become prominent alongside new smartwatches and ear-wear models. The smart ring category is also generating a lot of interest from consumers, particularly because of the interesting form factor and several launches in the past few months. (With Inputs From IANS)