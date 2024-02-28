Nothing Phone (2a) Design Revealed Ahead Of Official India Launch On March 5

New Delhi: London-based company Nothing has officially revealed the design of the Nothing (2a) smartphone ahead of the official launch in India on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a has been showcased at the ongoing MWC 2024 technology event in Barcelona. It is expected to come in two colour variants: Black and White.

In a video shared in a post on X by Nothing showcased the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Let's unwrap the design of the Nothing (2a) Smartphone

Design:

The Nothing (2a) model features a transparent rear panel design.

Chipset:

It will include a new chipset for improved performance.

Camera:

The phone will have two distinct camera rings positioned at the centre of the rear panel.

Interface:

The handset features a simplified glyph interface compared to the Phone 2, with only three LED lights around the camera modules.

Wireless Charging:

The handset lacks wireless charging, likely to keep costs down.

Button Layout:

Volume buttons are located on the right spine, with a power button on the left edge.

Ports:

It features a Type-C port for charging, along with a speaker grille and SIM ejector tray.

Notably, the design is overall very refreshing, and the company has claimed there will be no third-party apps pre-installed on the smartphone.

The company has already confirmed that Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by a 5G-supported MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, which is claimed to be paired with 12GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. To recall, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has also reckoned that the Phone 2a units sold in India will be manufactured in the country.