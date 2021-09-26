Flipkart changes dates for Big Billion Days sale after Amazon Great Indian Festival announcement

New Delhi: Flipkart has changed the dates for its upcoming The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale after Amazon revealed the dates for its Great Indian Festival 2021. The Walmart-owned e-commerce major will now run the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting from October 3, one day ahead of Amazon’s sale, to October 10.

Previously, the company had announced that the sale will be held from October 7-12 this year. On the other hand, Amazon will start its Great Indian Festival 2021 starting from October 4.

With the competition in e-commerce intensifying, both companies are expected to offer some great deals in the upcoming sales ahead of the festive season.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said TBBD is critical for lakhs of sellers as they continue to strive to revitalise their businesses after the pandemic and noted that the event also generates a massive scale of employment across the supply chain - helping make "the festivities a reality for numerous households".

"We have the potential to make a deep positive impact on the lives of everyone who engages with us, and keeping this in mind, we are standing true to Flipkart's values, being audacious, biased to action and customer-centricity and have decided to make this Big Billion Day Bigger for all stakeholders! To enable this, we are going to make some changes to our plans for the Big Billion Days 2021," he said in a communication to Flipkart's employees.

He added that TBBD will now begin on October 3 and end on October 10, making it an eight-day event. At present, the new dates for the Big Billion Days sale aren't updated on Flipkart's website and app. However, the company is likely to update it soon.

- With PTI inputs.