New Delhi: Smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 are popular in India. Several price-conscious shoppers in India enjoy this spectrum, and many businesses have launched a number of products in this category. The Flipkart Electronics Sale is now offering a significant discount on smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. This contains smartphones from popular companies such as Realme, Redmi, Poco, and Motorola.

Many Motorola phones are on sale during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. For example, the Moto G42 costs only Rs. 13,999. Buyers might also consider the Moto G60 and Moto G31 under Rs 15,000. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy F23 with 5G support is available for Rs. 14,999. Read More: WhatsApp could change ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature for good: All you need to know

In terms of Samsung phones, the Flipkart Electronics Sale includes discounts on the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Galaxy F12. Buyers can also look into Realme possibilities. Realme C35, Realme Narzo 50A, and Realme Narzo 50 are among the devices on the list. In addition, the Micromax IN Note 2 costs only Rs. 13,499. Read More: OnePlus 10T 5G coming to India soon, specs revealed online; Know more

Many Xiaomi phones are also on sale during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. For example, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is now available for Rs. 14,999 after a 25% discount. The Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 10S cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. All of these are excellent buys during the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Some of the offers include:

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the MOTOROLA G4 is available at a 17 percent discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 13,999 and above.

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Realme C35 is available at a 14 percent discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 11,999 and above.

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is offered at a 37% discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 14,999 and above.

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at a 26 percent discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 13,999 and above.

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the REDMI Note 10S is offered at a 21% discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 14,999 and above.

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is offered at a 25% discount. During the sale, this smartphone will be available for Rs. 14,999 and above.