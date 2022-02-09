Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch expected, check when, where to watch event

New Delhi: Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra today, February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The smartphone will be launched in a few markets - Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai, meaning that Indians will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In a tweet last month, Samsung had said, “We're getting ready to break some rules and reveal brand new ways to experience the world at #SamsungUnpacked. Which rules are YOU willing to break? Register at http://smsng.co/unpacked and get ready.”

We're getting ready to break some rules and reveal brand new ways to experience the world at #SamsungUnpacked. Which rules are YOU willing to break? Register at https://t.co/DIakqCJlkZ and get ready. — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Samsung has discontinued selling its Galaxy S21 Ultra ahead of the anticipated launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company has discontinued selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others. But the smartphone will continue to retail on third-party retailers.

When Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch in India?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could launch in India in March 2022. The smartphone’s rollout in the country could be around Apple iPhone SE 3 launch in India. However, there is no official confirmation on the India launch by Samsung yet. The smartphone could launch at a starting price of Rs 55,000.

When will Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event begin?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will begin on online channels starting 8:30 pm IST. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will use vivid night vision technology for the event. Also Read: THIS company is taking all employees on four-day vacation, to spend Rs 1 crore for the trip

Where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will be streamed online starting 8:30 pm. Anyone can watch the online event via the official Samsung website at https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/events/unpacked/. Also Read: Lost your PAN Card? Here's how to download e-Pan in just few minutes from Income Tax website – Check step by step guide

