Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 24: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Winning prizes and awards on a daily basis sounds like a lot of fun! Garena Free Fire does the same by offering a large number of free codes every day. Players can use these coupons to earn free gifts by redeeming them. Aside from codes, the game hosts events to provide players the option to participate in games and win rewards. The Rising Day Top Up event began on Thursday, according to Free Fire. Angel with Horns Gloowall and Snow Soom Katana can be obtained by spending diamonds. One can top up the account from December 23 to December 27, 2021.

"It's time to rise as a Falcon from the ashes and rule the battlefield! The Rising Day Refill is now available! 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 200 diamonds for Snow Doom Katana; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamond "Free Fire India tweeted. Garena Free Fire also has a large selection of cosmetics to choose from, including outfits, skins, and more. Additionally, players can gain access to these additional Free Fire items by completing and winning in-game tasks. Players can also purchase these additional items from the in-game store, but they are expensive and not everyone wants to buy them.

The redemption code comprises a total of 12 characters, including capital letters and digits. Item rewards are displayed on the [vault] tab in the game lobby; gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet. It's important to remember that all codes have an expiration date, and expired codes can't be redeemed. Players will also be unable to use their guest accounts to redeem incentives. To receive the incentives, you must link your account to Facebook or VK. Players interested in redeeming codes should go to the official redemption page. Here's how to do it:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 24:

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 24: Steps to redeem

Step 1: To obtain the redeem codes, players must first go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption page, which can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Step 3:Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

Step 4: This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

Step 5: If your redemption bid is unsuccessful for any reason, you will receive an email; otherwise, you must wait at least 24 hours for your rewards to become active on your device.

