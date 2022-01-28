Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 28: Here's how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle royale game, has recently gained popularity in the country. 111 Dots Studio created this game in which 50 people compete in 10-minute rounds. This game's producers are constantly adding alpha-numeric codes to the game. These codes provide players the opportunity to win free prizes.

Using these codes, players may also unlock specific steps and earn various reward points. Because it is an action-adventure battle royale game, there can only be one winner at the end.

In this game, players can choose their starting positions, as well as the supplies and weaponry they'll need to stay alive on the battlefield.

To redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/.

Step 2: Sign in with your social media account, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Players can then proceed by copying and pasting the redeem codes into the text field and clicking the confirm button.

Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-reference. To redeem the codes, click OK.

Step 5: Players can claim their prize from the in-game mail section.

Note: These codes will be credited within 24 hours, and the points will not function on guest accounts.

Live TV

#mute