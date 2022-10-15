NewsTechnology
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 October : Here’s how to get FF rewards

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis.
  • The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers.
  • Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. 

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 15, 2022 

GCNVA2PDRGRZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FF7MUY4ME6SC
X99TK56XDJ4X
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
B3G7A22TWDR7X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 15, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

