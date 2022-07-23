New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 23) have been made available by the game's creator. Players can use the codes to receive free in-app gifts including skins for characters' weapons and outfits as well as extra game currency. Every day, developers of Garena Free Fire publish new redeem codes. The 12-digit redemption code is made up of both alphabets and numbers. Players can use the codes to enhance their gaming experience.

However, players must note that India has banned Garena Free Fire in the country. So, if you live outside of India, you can still access the game and use the reward codes. (ALSO READ: Gold price today, July 23: Gold makes recovery, rates up by Rs 400; check latest rates)

To redeem the Free Fire redemption codes, you must first visit the official Garena Free Fire reward website and log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or other social accounts. (ALSO READ: Another jolt to Nirav Modi! ED attaches Hong Kong-based assets worth Rs 253 crore)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, July 23:

Here are the redeem codes, according to media reports, to be used today:

FKFU FGUR RCXG

FGYT GVCD RTYJ

FQWE RTYU 8YH0

FO2W KMBV GVUG

XSDC FVGH JKLO

FVGB NMKL GFDX

FE8S RYUJ HGFD

FAER TYUI OKJN

FMKL POIU YTFD

FDRD SASE RTYH

FMKI 88YT GFD8

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FKJH BNJK OPOL

IUYT RFDE SXDC

Here’s How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 23

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page as the first step.

Step 2: Use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID to log in to the portal.

Step 3: Type a redemption code into the appropriate text field.

Step 4: Press the "Ok" button to receive free in-game prizes.

(Disclaimer: In India, Garena Free Fire is prohibited. Therefore, gamers are urged to follow all applicable laws.)