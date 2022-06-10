New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 10, have now been activated. Players can redeem the codes on the official Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters. The publisher of the game releases daily codes to improve the gaming experience of millions of players across the world.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India in 2022. The game, however, runs on a freemium model allowing players to make in-app purchases to make their character and weapons look better.

But the recent ban on Garena Free Fire in India has now forced gamers to switch to alternatives such as Garena Free Fire Max (the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire) or PUBG Mobile.

However, players of Garena Free Fire outside India can still play the game and use the daily redeem codes to get free rewards. The 12-digit Garena Free Fire redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players are required to log in to the official website via Facebook, Google, Apple, VK, Twitter, or Huawei ID to receive the free gifts in their gaming accounts.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, June 10:

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FFIC 33NT EUKA

FF7M UY4M E6SC

SARG 886A V5GR

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ



F7YG T1BE 456Y

FF9M J31C XKRG



FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

F87G YF3D GE6B

PCNF 5CQB AJLK

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

FJBH VFS4 TY23

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, June 10: How to redeem FF rewards:

Step 1: Players are required to visit the Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will now need to log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.

Step 3: You will need to enter the redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 5: You will need to tap on the ‘OK’.

You will receive the rewards in your game account within 24 hours of successful redemption of the code.