Google adds new Stadia Pro games for January; check complete list

Google has expanded the library of Stadia games by adding five Stadia Pro games for January 2022. 

New Delhi: Google has expanded the library of Stadia games by adding five Stadia Pro games for January 2022.

Darksiders III, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Shantae: Risky`s Revenge - Director`s Cut, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers, reports 9To5Google.

One can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro January 2022 games.

Google has already added 100 games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for "Hello Engineer" recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite.

This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia. Also Read: 5 stocks to buy in 2022: Check HDFC Securities’ top picks

Meanwhile, Google has announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games. Also Read: OnePlus 10 Pro features leaked ahead of official launch: Check details here

