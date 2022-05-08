New Delhi: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has finally revealed the name of the school where he studied in Chennai. In an interaction at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, someone asked Pichai about the school he went to in his hometown. Responding to the question, he said that he completed his schooling at Vana Vani in Chennai.

Pichai also added that the school he was talking about is located inside the IIT Madras campus. He was shown a long list of schools named on his Wikipedia page. He responded by saying that only two of them are true.

With the rise and rise of Sundar Pichai, many Chennai schools have tried to associate his name with their school to attract more admissions. Even on his Wikipedia, there have been several tweaks to the school name in which he completed his schooling.

According to media reports, his Wikipedia page saw about 350 edits in the same week he was appointed as Google CEO in 2015. He was later also appointed as the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. in 2019. He is among the top leaders in the tech industry and finds himself on the list of 100 most influential persons in the world.

During the interaction at Stanford Graduate School of Business, he also cleared the rumour that he was homeschooled. He cleared that the news about his untrue, hinting that many pieces of information about him on Wikipedia are fake.

Pichai had completed his B.Tech from the IIT-Kharagpur, MS from Stanford University, and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. He was part of the team that launched the Chrome browser in 2008.

Prior to that, Pichai worked on various search products, including Google Toolbar, Desktop Search, Gadgets, and Google Gears and Gadgets. Before joining Google, Pichai worked as an engineer at manufacturer Applied Materials, followed by a stint in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.

