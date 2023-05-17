Google CEO Sundar Pichai Uses THIS Smartphone; Watch Here

New Delhi: At its yearly developers' conference on May 10, Google just introduced the pIxel Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone. Many tech aficionados are curious as to whether Google CEO Larry Page uses the foldable smartphone as the Pixel Fold is making waves in the smartphone industry. Actually, he does, as it turns out.

Arun Maini, better known on YouTube as Mrwhosetheboss, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had a rambunctious conversation on the future of smartphones. Pichai acknowledged in the interview that he had been evaluating the Pixel Fold for a while. (Also Read: Fourth Major Exit In 6 Months! Meta India Executive Manish Chopra Steps Down)

The CEO of Google also uses a Samsung Galaxy device, an iPhone for testing, and a Pixel 7 Pro as his main smartphone in addition to those other devices. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu Announces 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees, Pensioners)

Sundar Pichai answered when asked if he had been using a Fold, "Yeah, I've been testing a Fold for a while now." He acknowledged that there are instances when he would like to use his conventional phone, such as when he is travelling and has to check his email while on the road.

He said, "Well, I'd rather have a lighter phone if I'm simply flying and I'm busy in a day and all I'm doing is pulling out my phone and quick-checking email.

The Google CEO was asked, "What phone do you use?" Pichai responded, "Right now it's the Pixel 7 Pro, but I'm testing, I use everything from the Samsung Galaxy to the new Pixel Fold to the iPhone."

Pichai clarified that he uses various SIM cards for his various phones. Since being shared three days ago, the YouTube interview has received an astounding 2.5 million views.