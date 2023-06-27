topStoriesenglish2627833
Google Introduces New Quick Action To Easily Access Features In Meet On Web

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Google has introduced a new quick action which allows users to easily access popular features in the video communication service 'Meet' on web. "By hovering the mouse on top of your own video feed, you can access video effects such as immersive backgrounds or fun filters to bring more fun to your meetings and a reframing option to improve your visibility," the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

Users can also turn off the video feed from other participants using the quick action on their video. This can be helpful when users want to focus their meeting view on just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds. Moreover, the feature does not have admin control, the company said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant was rolling out a new viewer mode in the video communication service, which allows users to select "Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite. When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" helps reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

