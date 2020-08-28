हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google updates Assistant Snapshot with helpful, proactive tools

Google introduced Assistant Snapshot two years ago.

Google updates Assistant Snapshot with helpful, proactive tools

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has announced new updates to make 'Google Assistant Snapshot' even more useful.

“We're adding a few updates to make Snapshot more helpful, and proactive, in keeping you ahead of your upcoming tasks while also providing you with recommended activities,” Google said in a blog.

The company introduced Google Assistant Snapshot two years ago.

The initial version of Snapshot showed information like daily commute time, upcoming schedule, reminders, upcoming flights, recent online orders as well as stock market updates.

Google is now adding reminders for things like upcoming birthdays or holidays as well as tailored recommendations for things like recipes, restaurants and podcasts.

Currently, you can view your Snapshot by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner. Just say, “Hey Google, show me my day.”

The new Google Assistant features are available now in the Assistant app on iOS as well as Android in English and will be rolling out to other languages in the coming months.

“This functionality is live for those using English as their default language and will continue to roll out to additional languages in the coming months,” Google added.

Tags:
GoogleGoogle Assistant SnapshotGoogle Assistant
Next
Story

Telecom subscriber base falls to 116.3 crore in May: TRAI
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M36S

CBI asks question to Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant case