Google updates Assistant Snapshot with helpful, proactive tools

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has announced new updates to make 'Google Assistant Snapshot' even more useful.

“We're adding a few updates to make Snapshot more helpful, and proactive, in keeping you ahead of your upcoming tasks while also providing you with recommended activities,” Google said in a blog.

The company introduced Google Assistant Snapshot two years ago.

The initial version of Snapshot showed information like daily commute time, upcoming schedule, reminders, upcoming flights, recent online orders as well as stock market updates.

Google is now adding reminders for things like upcoming birthdays or holidays as well as tailored recommendations for things like recipes, restaurants and podcasts.

Currently, you can view your Snapshot by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner. Just say, “Hey Google, show me my day.”

The new Google Assistant features are available now in the Assistant app on iOS as well as Android in English and will be rolling out to other languages in the coming months.

“This functionality is live for those using English as their default language and will continue to roll out to additional languages in the coming months,” Google added.