Google Vs ChatGPT: OpenAI Launches Its Own Search Tool – Here’s How It Works

New Delhi: OpenAI has entered the search arena and launched a powerful Google competitor called ChatGPT Search. Building on the success of its prototype, SearchGPT, this new ChatGPT-powered search tool is designed to provide users with fast, real-time answers and links to credible sources. NOw, instead of turning to traditional search engines users can get instant, timely information directly from ChatGPT.

"The benefits of a natural language interface are combined with real-time access to sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more," explained OpenAI.

The existing ChatGPT, also developed by OpenAI, enables web browsing based on user queries with the option to trigger searches by clicking a web search icon for instant answers. Meanwhile, ChatGPT Search, an advanced tool powered by an upgraded GPT-4 model, brings up-to-date information and images directly from web sources and links.

Who currently has access to ChatGPT Search?

ChatGPT Search is launching as a paid feature and it will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. Those on the SearchGPT waitlist will gain access starting Friday, with Enterprise and Edu users following in the next few weeks. OpenAI also plans to gradually make this feature available to all Free-tier users in the coming months.

What makes ChatGPT Search work, and where does it get its information?

OpenAI spokesperson Niko Felix explains that ChatGPT Search is built on a refined version of GPT-4, improved through innovative data techniques like output distillation from OpenAI’s o1-preview model, India Today reports. By integrating data from third-party search engines and select content partners, ChatGPT Search aims to deliver precise answers tailored to users' queries.