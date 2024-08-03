Himachal Horror: Man Loses Rs 5.34 Lakh To Cyber Thugs In Hamirpur

New Delhi: As cyber frauds reach alarming heights, a local resident became the latest victim when scammers posing as cyber police officials threatened him with arrest. They falsely claimed his Aadhaar card was being used in illegal activities, officials reported on Saturday.

How did the fraud begin?

Bal Chand Rajput, a resident of Galod in Hamirpur district received a call on July 23 from someone claiming to be a FedEx Courier Service employee, reported PTI. The caller informed him that an illegal parcel bound for Taiwan had been seized by the Customs Department and his Aadhaar card had been used to make the shipping payment of Rs 15,250. Rajput filed his complaint on July 26.

Fraudsters Pose as DCP Crime Branch

Shortly after, Rajput received another call on WhatsApp from someone claiming to be the DCP Crime Branch. The caller informed him that his Aadhaar card had been used in 18 different accounts linked to underworld and 'hawala' businesses, Rajput added in his complaint.

Rajput Transfers Rs 5.34 Lakh to Scammers

The caller also told Rajput that CBI and RBI officials would investigate all his accounts and that if any evidence of illegal activities was found, he could face seven to nine years of imprisonment. Fearing arrest, Rajput transferred Rs 5.34 lakh to the account shared by the fraudsters over the phone call, according to his complaint.

Amount Refunded Within Five Days

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Bhagat Singh said the cyber crime cell acted on Rajput's complaint and successfully had the amount refunded to his account within five days. "The police immediately freezed the accounts in which the money was deposited and further transferred, and in three days presented a copy of the complaint on the cyber portal in the court, following which the court issued an order for the release of the money on August 1," SP Singh said, as quoted by PTI.

Ongoing Investigations

"I was duped by being threatened with drugs, 'hawala,' and underworld connections, but thanks to the prompt action of the police, I have received my money back," Rathore said. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing, Singh added.