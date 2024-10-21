How To Find Cheap Flight Tickets Online? Try This Google Flight Tool

Cheapest Flight Tickets Online India: If you are planning to go home this Diwali 2024 or want to make a trip during long weekends, then you can book cheap flight tickets with the help of Google's tool. The tech giant has introduced its Flights tool as an extensive travel planner for users.

This Google Flight offers a range of features including the option to find the cheapest possible flight tickets, hotels and car/bike rentals. Moreover, the tool sports a feature that can help flyers find tickets and hotels at affordable prices.

However, the company has announced that it will be rolling out the feature over the next 2 weeks worldwide. Notably, the tool offers a range of features designed to help you find the "best flight fares." Let's have a quick look at the features-

Price Tracking:

For travellers looking to wait for better deals, price tracking is a useful tool. By enabling it, you'll receive notifications about significant price drops.

Price Graph:

The Price Graph feature offers insights into flight price trends, showing whether current prices are low, typical, or high compared to past averages for the same route.

Data Grid:

The Data Grid displays prices by specific dates, helping you choose the best time to book. You can also refine your search using filters like stops, airlines, baggage limits, time of day, connecting airports, and flight duration.

How To Find Cheap Flight Tickets Online Via Google Flight Tool

Step 1: Enter your trip details on Google Flights, such as departure, destination, and travel dates.

Step 2: Google Flights will show the best options at the top, balancing price and convenience.

Step 3: Tap on the new “Cheapest” tab to filter results for the lowest-priced flights.

Step 4: The “Cheapest” tab displays affordable options for those willing to trade convenience for cost. Cheaper flights may include longer layovers, self-transfers, or multiple airline bookings.

Step 5: Prices highlighted in green indicate the most affordable flight choices.