Deleted a WhatsApp message by mistake? This new WhatsApp feature can help you get it back

NEW DELHI: Over the last decade, WhatsApp has become a go-to messaging platform not only for Indians but for people across the globe. WhatsApp currently has approximately two billion monthly active users and to ensure that it keeps increasing, the messaging app has been bringing many updates for its users from time to time.

WhatsApp has now rolled out a feature that will help users retrieve a deleted message. According to the WABetaInfo website that tracks all new and upcoming WhatsApp features, the instant messaging app has submitted a new stable update which has been made available first for iOS (Apple) users and is available on the App Store. The build number for the stable update is 22.19.75.

The update has come after it was noticed that many users accidentally delete a message but there was no option in WhatsApp to undo the delete or retrieve the deleted message. This caused problems for the users and they wanted a feature to get back the deleted message.

What is the new feature and how will it work?

The new feature is 'Undo delete for me'. The feature will be available first only to the iOS users who update to the latest version of the app from the App Store.

Let's suppose that you deleted a message using the feature 'Delete for Me', in that case, WhatsApp will show a notification/snackbar for a few seconds - 'Message deleted for me --------Undo'. Since the notification will be available only for a few seconds, the user will have to tap on the 'Undo' option within that time frame to get the message restored.

This feature is useful especially in a case when a user wants to delete a message for everyone but taps on 'delete for me' by mistake. The same feature is not available if a user deletes a message for everyone.

The new WhatsApp feature is likely to be available for Android users as well in the coming future.