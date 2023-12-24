How To Track Santa Claus? Where Is It Now? Check Out In Few Clicks

New Delhi: As Christmas nears, the buzz of excitement fills the air as people across the globe engage in the timeless tradition of tracking Santa Claus. Since the 1960s, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has diligently monitored Santa's journey. However, there's another player in this festive pursuit -- Google. In 2004, Google took on the enchanting task of tracking Kris Kringle's Worldwide adventure, introducing the now-annual Google Santa Tracker.

The Google Santa Tracker is a holiday-themed website, added a touch of magic to the season since its inception in 2004. Designed to follow the legendary figure of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve using predetermined GPS data, the tracker has become a joy for people of all ages. (Also Read: Business Success Story: From Street Vendor To Business Mogul, The Inspiring Journey Of Prem Ganapathy)

As Christmas draws near, many are curious about how to join in on the fun and track Santa through Google. Here's a simple guide to get you started:

In the lead-up to Christmas Eve, the powerful engine, Google, is actively monitoring Santa Claus's whereabouts. This means users can follow Father Christmas's global journey, observing the number of gifts left under trees, a tradition akin to NORAD's Santa Tracker. (Also Read: Bank Holidays On Christmas? Check What RBI's Official Notification Says)

The app not only keeps us informed about Santa's current location but also predicts how soon he'll be sliding down chimneys. This feature allows parents to advise children on when to head to bed, eagerly awaiting the surprise of gifts in their children's stockings.

How To Track Santa Claus On NORAD:

- To track Santa with the help of NORAD, visit noradsanta.org

- Upon entering the website, you’ll be welcomed by a captivating 3D simulation of Santa and his sleigh, pulled by reindeer, making their way across the globe.

- The tracker provides real-time information on Santa’s last known location, his upcoming destinations, and the number of gifts he has delivered.

Tracking Santa Claus Using Google

- Visit https://santatracker.google.com/ to use Google’s Santa tracker.

- Google’s Santa tracker is limited to 2D tracking, with an animated Santa and his sleigh travelling the globe, unlike NORAD’s tracker.

- Important data is also shown by Google’s tracker, including the distance travelled, the gifts delivered, and Santa’s next destination.