trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702301
NewsTechnology
CHRISTMAS 2023

How To Track Santa Claus? Where Is It Now? Check Out In Few Clicks

The Google Santa Tracker is a holiday-themed website, added a touch of magic to the season since its inception in 2004. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Track Santa Claus? Where Is It Now? Check Out In Few Clicks File Photo

New Delhi: As Christmas nears, the buzz of excitement fills the air as people across the globe engage in the timeless tradition of tracking Santa Claus. Since the 1960s, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has diligently monitored Santa's journey. However, there's another player in this festive pursuit -- Google. In 2004, Google took on the enchanting task of tracking Kris Kringle's Worldwide adventure, introducing the now-annual Google Santa Tracker. 

The Google Santa Tracker is a holiday-themed website, added a touch of magic to the season since its inception in 2004. Designed to follow the legendary figure of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve using predetermined GPS data, the tracker has become a joy for people of all ages. (Also Read: Business Success Story: From Street Vendor To Business Mogul, The Inspiring Journey Of Prem Ganapathy)

As Christmas draws near, many are curious about how to join in on the fun and track Santa through Google. Here's a simple guide to get you started:

In the lead-up to Christmas Eve, the powerful engine, Google, is actively monitoring Santa Claus's whereabouts. This means users can follow Father Christmas's global journey, observing the number of gifts left under trees, a tradition akin to NORAD's Santa Tracker. (Also Read: Bank Holidays On Christmas? Check What RBI's Official Notification Says)

The app not only keeps us informed about Santa's current location but also predicts how soon he'll be sliding down chimneys. This feature allows parents to advise children on when to head to bed, eagerly awaiting the surprise of gifts in their children's stockings.

How To Track Santa Claus On NORAD:

-  To track Santa with the help of NORAD, visit noradsanta.org

-  Upon entering the website, you’ll be welcomed by a captivating 3D simulation of Santa and his sleigh, pulled by reindeer, making their way across the globe.

- The tracker provides real-time information on Santa’s last known location, his upcoming destinations, and the number of gifts he has delivered.

Tracking Santa Claus Using Google

- Visit https://santatracker.google.com/ to use Google’s Santa tracker.

- Google’s Santa tracker is limited to 2D tracking, with an animated Santa and his sleigh travelling the globe, unlike NORAD’s tracker.

- Important data is also shown by Google’s tracker, including the distance travelled, the gifts delivered, and Santa’s next destination.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation