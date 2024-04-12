Infinix Note 40 Pro Series India Launch Today: Check Expected Details

New Delhi: Infinix is gearing up to launch its latest lineup, the Infinix Note 40 Pro series, in India today, April 12, 2024. As per the information we have till now, the series will introduce two new smartphones -- the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Special Launch Offer

As part of the launch, Infinix is offering the Magkit at Rs 4,999 alongside the purchase of the device on April 12, the day of its release. (Also Read: Setback For OnePlus? Mobile Retailers' Body Threatens To Stop Sales From May 1)

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Expected Price

The global prices for the Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G are $289 and $309 respectively. If the company keeps the same price range in India, it will be around Rs 24,000, while the Note 40 Pro Plus could be approximately Rs 26,000. (Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Partner Caught Stealing Shoes in Viral Video, Company Reacts: Watch)

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Expected Specifications

The Note 40 Pro series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Both models may feature a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Display

Customers are expecting 120 Hz curved AMOLED screens on both the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro Plus. It may be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for durability.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Battery Power

The Note 40 Pro 5G may come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, while the Note 40 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a slightly smaller 4,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Colour Options

The Note 40 Pro 5G will be available in three elegant color variants -- Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Additional Feature

Moreover, they will come equipped with voice-activated AI Active Halo lights.