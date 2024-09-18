Infinix Zero 40 5G Launched In India With 'Infinix AI' Features, Starting At Rs 27,999; Check Specs

Infinix Zero 40 5G India Launch: Infinix has launched the Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India. This is the first smartphone to come with 'Infinix AI' features, which is an AI-powered suite with GoPro support. The Infinix Zero 40 5G is offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options.

It comes in three colour options: Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden. Notably, the Infinix Zero 40 5G debuts as the successor to the Zero 30 5G, featuring design enhancements, camera improvements, and faster charging. Running on XOS 14.5, based on Android 14, the device is set to receive two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Price In India, Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 12GB+512GB model costs Rs 30,999. Consumers can purchase the Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone starting September 21 via Flipkart. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Massive Discount: Get It For Rs 54,900; How To Grab The Deal)

Infinix Zero 40 5G AI Features

The Infinix Zero 40 5G features an ‘AI Eraser’ to remove unwanted objects from photos and an AI Wallpaper tool that generates custom wallpapers from text or images. Adding further, the AI Cut-Out Sticker feature allows users to create stickers from image cutouts.

You’ll also find the AI Vlog feature, which helps create social media-ready vlogs effortlessly. The device includes an AI Image Generator for creating images from scratch, AI Translate for multilingual translations, and an AI Text Generator to simplify content creation.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications:

The Infinix Zero 40 5G boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, it offers up to 24GB extended RAM. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging. (Also Read: Apple's Limited-Time Offer In India: Free AirPods With Mac And Apple Pencil With iPad – Eligible Devices, Here's How To Claim)

According to Infinix, the Zero 40 5G can charge up to 60% in just 25 minutes. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Always On Display, and JBL sound tuning.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary OIS camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP ultra-wide camera for selfies with 4K 60fps video recording support.