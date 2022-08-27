iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its launch: 5 key things to know

New Delhi: The iPhone 14 series is about to be released. Apple has just announced its "far out" event, at which it is expected to unveil new iPhones as well as a few other hardware products. Live images and videos of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro have leaked on the internet ahead of the official launch. Both the back and front of the iPhone 14 Pro have been revealed in images and videos.

There will be two iPhone Pro models this year as well, dubbed the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro. And, as with previous years, the design of the Pro models will be similar. Only the Pro Max will have a larger screen, as usual. According to rumours, there will be two iPhones with a large 6.7-inch screen this year. These models include, of course, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Max.

That's correct. The iPhone 14 Max is one of four models that Apple is expected to release this year. The company is reportedly planning to discontinue the mini model this year because it has impacted sales of the iPhone SE series, which is primarily aimed at consumers looking for iPhones at a low price point.

Now, let's return to the iPhone 14 Pro. Several details about the alleged iPhone 14 Pro have been revealed by leaked images and videos. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a slightly different design than its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. Let's take a closer look at the design of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The images and videos leaked show a new notch style for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series. It depicts the iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped notch rather than the wide notch seen on the iPhone 13 Pro. The notch in the centre appears to be slightly wider, and the LED flash is located next to it. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to have a wide notch, similar to the iPhone 13 series.

The earpiece is shown close to the notch in the video, and the bezels appear much slimmer. Dual front cameras are shown in the pill-shaped notch. Apple has not yet revealed the camera specifications.

The leaked videos depict the iPhone 14 Pro in purple. It appears to be very elegant. Like last year, we believe Apple will release a few more colour options. The colour options have not yet been revealed.

The rear panel design is identical to that of the iPhone 13 Pro. So there's no change there this time. Three cameras are housed in a square-shaped module on the back panel. In terms of camera specifications, the iPhone 13 Pro is expected to have larger sensors for better low-light photography. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a 48-megapixel primary camera. The "far out" invite also implies that the upcoming iPhones will be able to capture better moon shots, something that iPhones have traditionally lacked.

Aside from the new notch design, the rest of the iPhone 14 Pro is identical to the iPhone 13 Pro. Although the design may not be noticeably different, the iPhone 14 Pro is said to be a significantly improved version of its predecessor. It is expected to include an A16 Bionic chip, iOS 16 out of the box, improved battery life, and improved camera performance.