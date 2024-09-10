Tech Showdown: iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which Premium Smartphone Should You Buy?

iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple has recently taken the wraps off the new iPhone 16 series in the Indian market. The new iPhone 16 series comes with improved cameras, along with some new hardware-powered tricks and more. The series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Moreover, Apple has rolled out the iPhone 16 Pro models at a lower price in India compared to the previous iPhone 15 Pro models. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro feature Apple's Dynamic Island, making it easy to interact with your phone in a fun, new way.

Although both models share similar designs, the key difference lies in performance. The iPhone 16 Pro comes with the faster and more powerful A18 Pro chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro uses the A17 Pro chip. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this comparison will help simplify the decision-making process, assisting users in determining which phone best suits their needs and preferences. (Also Read: iPhone 16 Launch Price In India: Apple Discontinues THESE 3 Popular iPhone Models After Apple Event 2024; Details Here)

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Price and Colour Options

In India, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900. The premium phone comes in Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium colour options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro comes in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium color options. The price of the iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,24,200.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications:

The premium smartphone features a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals. It boasts a durable titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, ensuring both style and durability.

An action button is included for quick access to customizable functions. Powering the device is the advanced A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for efficient performance and enhanced AI capabilities.

The Pro camera system includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a telephoto option, ensuring high-quality photography in all conditions.

The battery supports up to 27 hours of video playback, while the USB-C port with USB 3 support allows for up to 20x faster data transfers. The device is also water-resistant, capable of withstanding depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, providing peace of mind in wet conditions. New features include the Camera Capture button, Action button, IP68 rating, USB Type-C port, MagSafe charging, and NFC.

iPhone 15 Pro Specifications:

The phone features a 6.1-inch diagonal all-screen OLED display with Dynamic Island technology. It is powered by the advanced A17 Pro chip and offers a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 3274 mAh battery. It includes advanced red-eye correction and auto-image stabilization for enhanced photography. (Also Read: Apple AirPods Max Headphones Launched In India With USB-C Connectivity; Check Specs, Price)

Face ID is enabled by the TrueDepth camera for secure facial recognition. The device also has a USB-C connector, supports wireless charging up to 15W, and includes a LiDAR scanner for depth sensing.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.