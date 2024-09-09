iPhone 16 Series Launching In India Today: Where To Watch Livestreaming? Expected Price In India

New Delhi: Apple enthusiasts waiting eagerly for the launch of the Phone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India will get all the updates regarding the much anticipated phone models today. Apple's most anticipated product launches themed “Its Glowtime” is all set to kick off today.

Apple Its Glowtime event: How To Livestream

You can watch the Apple Event directly at the company's https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. Alternately, the event is also live on Apple's YouTube channelhttps://www.youtube.com/live/uarNiSl_uh4 and Apple TV app.

Apple iPhone 16 Event Official Launch Date: Check India Timings

Apple said that people can watch the Apple event on 9 September at 10:30 PM IST.

Check expected India Prices of each variant iPhone 16 , as suggested in the leaked report

Meanwhile, the price of the iphone 16 series has been leaked ahead of its launch. Apple Hub has recently leaked the prices of the iPhone 16 series, although there is no official confirmation from the company.

iPhone 16 base model: $799

Approximately Rs 67,100)

The iPhone 16 Plus: $899

Approximately Rs 75,500

iPhone 16 Pro: $1,099

Approximately Rs 92,300

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1,199

Approximately Rs 1,00,700

Meanwhile, we had also quoted media reports that, the company might also showcase the iPhone SE 4. A Bloomberg report has suggested that a host of Apple products --including the iPhone SE 3 -- due for an upgrade are thin on their stocks. Bloomberg has indicated that iPhone SE 3 could well have its successor --the iPhone SE 4 --being announced.

However, an Android Authority report, on the contrary claimed that the chances of debuting of the iPhone SE 4 are slim. The report indicated at March or April 2025 launch date instead.

Expected Product Launches during Apple Glowtime Event On September 9

The special Apple event will be held on September 9 during which the company is expected to unveil all the above mentioned four models of in the iPhone 16 series. Alongside, Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE in an affordable range, AirPods 4

Reports say that Apple is also slated to confirm the rollout date of iOS 18 coupled with software updates for its devices at the Glowtime event.

IANS quoting reports said, "the iPhone 16 lineup will be Apple’s flagship rival to the new Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apple Intelligence (AI) will be a huge leap for Apple device ecosystem at the event hosted by its CEO Tim Cook. Among the big changes coming to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to be a switch to a vertically-aligned camera system on the back."

It is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max phones may get bigger screens, featuring a new bronze colour.

In line with the iPhone 15, all the four models of the iPhone 16 might have the Action Button and a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

IANS further quoting sources said, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models available in the country right after the global launch this fall. The India-assembled Apple devices will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch in partnership with leading manufacturer Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The iPhone 16 is set to be made available on the first day of global sales in India, just like last year when iPhone 15 arrived in the domestic market on the very first day of the global sale. It will be shortly followed by iPhone 16 Plus models, sources told IANS.

With Agency Inputs