iPhone 16 Series: Why Apple To Focus On Manufacturing More iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max Models

New Delhi: Apple is likely to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series next month, in September. The iPhone 16 series is expected to include four new variants: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the official colour names haven't been confirmed yet.

The Apple event is expected to take place on September 10, 2024, based on Apple’s usual schedule. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to focus more on the Pro models in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Apple to Focus on Manufacturing Pro Models

The supply chain suggests that Apple may produce around 90 million iPhone 16 models, according to a report by The Elec. It is rumoured that Apple may manufacture 24.5 million units of the base iPhone 16, 5.8 million of the Plus model, 26.6 million of the iPhone 16 Pro, and 33.2 million of the Pro Max version.

Notably, 67% of the phones that Apple will manufacture for the iPhone 16 series will be Pro and Pro Max models. On the other hand, the base iPhone 16 and the Plus variant will have a 27% and 6% share of the production, respectively.

The iPhone Pro models are already in high demand among consumers, so the company is likely to maintain this trend, expecting strong sales for the Pro models to continue.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with a tetra-prism lens along with an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide lens. Moreover, the non-Pro models are also likely to receive enhancements, including a wider aperture for improved low-light photography, macro support, and a vertical camera arrangement to enable Spatial Video recording.

According to rumours, it is also suggested that the base iPhone 16 models may get a new Capture button, designed to make taking photos more convenient.