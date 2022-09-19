iPhone Craze! Kochi man flies to Dubai to buy affordable iPhone 14 Pro 512GB

New Delhi: The new iPhones have arrived. In total, four models are available: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro appears to be the most impressive because it offers the benefits of the Pro Max (all of the new features) at a lower price. Dheeraj Palliyil, an Apple fan from Kochi, was so excited about the iPhone 14 Pro that he travelled all the way to Dubai to get it. Palliyil stated that he wanted to be among the first people in India to buy the new iPhone model.

Palliyil announced on Instagram that he would be travelling to Dubai to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro 512GB model. This variant costs Rs 1,59,900 in India, but it is significantly less expensive in Dubai. Palliyil paid 5,949 AED (approximately Rs 1,29,000) for the iPhone model. While this appears to be a great deal for many, Palliyil ended up paying a lot more (around Rs 10,000). How? Allow me to explain.

Palliyil, unlike most people, travelled to Dubai solely to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro model. He ended up spending approximately Rs 40,000 on flight tickets (both sides). While Palliyil is not the only person who has travelled to a foreign country to purchase a cheaper iPhone, he is one of the few who has travelled solely for the purpose of purchasing the phone. People usually plan a vacation during which they decide to buy a new iPhone, which seems reasonable. Overall, according to our calculations, Palliyil paid Rs 1,69,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro 512GB, which is (roughly) Rs 10,000 more than the Indian price.

Palliyil admitted to being an Apple fan and visiting Dubai almost every time a new iPhone is released in an interview with a publication. Palliyil shared information about this year's purchase, revealing that he waited in long lines for the iPhone 14 Pro for roughly 4 days. He bought the phone from an elite Apple retailer in Dubai's Mirdif City Center.

"It was during the launch of iPhone 8 in 2017 that I came to Dubai first to purchase it. I managed to purchase the iPhone 11 Pro Max first from the same seller in Mirdif City Centre when sales started in Dubai in 2019, even weeks before the launch of the model in India. I was also the first customer when the sale of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 started in Dubai," Palliyil was quoted as saying.

The iPhone 14 Pro is already available in India on a variety of platforms, both online and offline. It is available in four capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with prices starting at Rs 1,29,900.