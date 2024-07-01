Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea: 84-Day Plan Price, Features, Offers Compared

New Delhi: In India's competitive telecom market, choosing the right plan can significantly impact cost and convenience. Plans with 84 days validity from top providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are popular for long-term benefits. Each company offers unique packages with data, calling features, and additional perks. Understanding these plans can help consumers make informed decisions based on their specific needs and daily requirements.

This comparison highlights the key differences between Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea's 84-day plans, ensuring users can select the most suitable option for uninterrupted connectivity and value.

Jio's 84 Days Plan At Rs 719

Reliance Jio's Rs 719 plan offers great benefits for 84 days. You get 2GB of data daily, which means 168GB over the entire period. This plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Adding further, you can enjoy the advantages of True 5G data. As a bonus, the plan comes with complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, giving you access to a wide range of entertainment and storage options. This plan provides excellent value for those seeking comprehensive mobile services.

Airtel's 84 Days Plan At Rs 719

Airtel's Rs 719 plan offers 84 days of service and unlimited voice calls. With this plan, you get 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. Adding further, it includes a complimentary subscription to Apollo 24/7 Circle for health-related benefits. You can also set any song as your HelloTune for free, adding a personal touch to your calls. This plan provides a balanced mix of data, messaging, and added perks, making it a good choice for many users.