Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762204
NewsTechnology
RELIANCE JIO

Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea: 84-Day Plan Price, Features, Offers Compared

Users can plan Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea's 84-day mobile recharge plans for data, calls, and validity to determine the most suitable option based on their daily need and requirements.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea: 84-Day Plan Price, Features, Offers Compared Recharge Mobile Plans

New Delhi: In India's competitive telecom market, choosing the right plan can significantly impact cost and convenience. Plans with 84 days validity from top providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are popular for long-term benefits. Each company offers unique packages with data, calling features, and additional perks. Understanding these plans can help consumers make informed decisions based on their specific needs and daily requirements.

This comparison highlights the key differences between Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea's 84-day plans, ensuring users can select the most suitable option for uninterrupted connectivity and value.

Jio's 84 Days Plan At Rs 719  

Reliance Jio's Rs 719 plan offers great benefits for 84 days. You get 2GB of data daily, which means 168GB over the entire period. This plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Adding further, you can enjoy the advantages of True 5G data. As a bonus, the plan comes with complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, giving you access to a wide range of entertainment and storage options. This plan provides excellent value for those seeking comprehensive mobile services.  

Airtel's 84 Days Plan At Rs 719 

Airtel's Rs 719 plan offers 84 days of service and unlimited voice calls. With this plan, you get 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. Adding further, it includes a complimentary subscription to Apollo 24/7 Circle for health-related benefits. You can also set any song as your HelloTune for free, adding a personal touch to your calls. This plan provides a balanced mix of data, messaging, and added perks, making it a good choice for many users. 

Feature

Reliance Jio Plan (Rs 719)

Airtel Plan (Rs 719)

Vodafone Plan (Rs 459)

Validity

84 days

84 days

84 days

Data

2GB per day (Total: 168GB)

1.5GB per day

6GB

Voice Calls

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited local and national

SMS

100 SMS per day

100 SMS per day

1000 SMS

Additional Data Tariff

Not specified

Not specified

50p/MB after quota completion

Additional SMS Tariff

Not specified

Not specified

Re 1 local, Re 1.5 STD per SMS

Additional Benefits

True 5G Data

Not specified

Not specified

Complimentary Subscription

JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud

Apollo 24*7 Circle, Free Hellotunes

Not specified

Vodafone Idea's 84 days At Rs 459

This plan offers 6GB of data and 1000 SMS. You can enjoy unlimited local and national voice calls. Once the data quota is used up, you will be charged 50 paise per MB for additional data. After using the SMS quota, each local SMS will cost Re 1, and each STD SMS will cost Rs 1.5. This plan provides a good mix of data, messaging, and calling benefits. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!