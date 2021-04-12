Know what Reliance, Airtel and Vi are offering in their best plans

With more time in hand due to work from home norms, people are binging on movies/shows online for hours daily, thereby increasing the demand for affordable internet. The pandemic indeed proved to be a blessing in disguise for telecom companies. Taking the cue, Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have launched special packs offering tons of benefits.

Airtel's Best Prepaid Recharge Plans

Airtel has curated three special packages priced at Rs 398, Rs 448, and Rs 558, respectively. Users will get 3 GB of data and 100 SMS daily, along with unlimited voice calling. To make the deal even sweeter, Airtel is offering a month-long subscription to Amazon Prime along with all the packages. Keeping IPL in mind, the telecom major is providing Disney+ Hotstar's VIP subscription with the Rs 448 plan to offer you an uninterrupted experience of the two-months long cricket mania. The Rs 398 and Rs 448 packages are for 28 days while the Rs 558 one is valid for 56 days.

Best Plans For Reliance Jio

As usual, Reliance Jio has priced its plans tad bit lower than rival telecom firms at Rs 349, Rs 401 and Rs 999, respectively. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company is offering 3 GB of data and 100 SMS on a daily basis, and unlimited voice calls. Interestingly, Jio is providing Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership in all the packages. However, keep in mind that the Rs 349 and Rs 401 plan is valid for 28 days while the plan priced at Rs 999 comes with 84-day validity.

Vodafone Idea's Special Deals

When it comes to providing telecom packages with impressive offers, Vodafone Idea isn't far behind. The company has priced its three best-prepaid plans at Rs 410, Rs 601 and Rs 801, respectively. Like Jio, Vodafone Idea is also offering a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with all the packages. However, unlike any other telecom offers mentioned above, the company is providing 16 GB, 32 GB, and 48 GB additional data in bonus with the Rs 410, Rs 601, and Rs 801 plan, respectively. Notably, these three plans are valid for 28, 56, and 84 days.