Krafton to release localised BGMI webtoon content in Indian languages

Bengaluru: South Korean video game company KRAFTON on Tuesday announced that it will release three webtoons based on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on April 21.

The webtoons that will go live include the first six episodes of Night of Silence, Retreats and 100, each portrayed in different genres -- thriller, fantasy and action, respectively. The company said that this comes in partnership with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi.

"At Krafton, our core focus lies in giving our fans an interesting and exclusive gaming experience through our characters, storytelling, and various in-games practices. We have an extremely dedicated fan base that takes deep interest in following the worlds we create," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, Inc. India, said in a statement.

"Our association with Pratilipi is an extension of our vision of providing stimulating experiences to the fans. We are happy to partner with Pratilipi and look forward to reaching these readers with interesting content that enables them to stay connected with our universe," Sohn added.

Each webtoons tell different stories surrounding the world based on the well-renowned battle royale game, BGMI, allowing Krafton to provide its fans with an immersive experience beyond the game.

The webtoons will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Users will be able to access this localised content on Pratilipi Comics App.

Already gaining immense popularity globally in countries like Taiwan, US and France, Krafton webtoons are garnering much anticipation from BGMI fans prior to its launch in India, the company said.

