Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Company Google Reportedly Fires Entire Python Team; Know Why?

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai-led company Google has laid off the entire team of Python. The company also reduced employees working on different technologies including Flutter, Dart, and others. The decision has been taken to reduce costs by hiring less expensive labour outside the United States, as per reports.

The tech giant Google is likely to set up a new team in Germany's Munich, that would act as "cheaper" labour reportedly.

The small US Python team used to manage most parts of Google's Python ecosystem. The team used to maintain the stability of Python at Google, updated with thousands of third-party packages, and developed a type-checker. Notably, Python is a programming language which is used in various Google products. (Also Read: Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip's CFO Aditya Agarwal Steps Down, Akshat Mishra Takes Over)

Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert told TechCrunch which states that “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead". Adding further, he mentions that “To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers, and align their resources to their biggest product priorities".

"Through this, we’re simplifying our structures to give employees more opportunity to work on our most innovative and important advances and our biggest company priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers.” (Also Read: Success Story: Meet Mukesh Ambani's Close Relative Who Worked With BCCI Long Before Ambani Founded the Mumbai Indians In IPL)

According to Business Insider reports, Google has also reduced the staff from its real estate and finance departments. Google's finance chief Ruth Porat has given a reason behind layoffs and tells employees in an email that the restructuring includes expanding growth to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.