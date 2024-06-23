Advertisement
LENOVO

Lenovo Tab Plus Launched With Eight JBL Hi-Fi Speakers, Can Turn Into Bluetooth Speaker; Check Specs, Price

The  Lenovo Tab Plus Android tablet comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lenovo Tab Plus Launched With Eight JBL Hi-Fi Speakers, Can Turn Into Bluetooth Speaker; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: Lenovo (Official Website)

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched a new Android tablet termed Lenovo Tab Plus in the global market. The new tablet runs on Android 14  and the company promises two OS updates and four years of security patches. It is offered in Luna Grey colour options. 

The Lenovo Tab Plus packs eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers including four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in 4 speaker boxes totaling 22cc. These speakers are tuned by Dolby Atmos. 

Moreover, the Android tablet can connect to other devices and function as a wireless or Bluetooth speaker. 

Lenovo Tab Plus Price: 

The company says Lenovo Tab Plus is available in select global markets and starts from $289.99 (approx. Rs 24,250). However, there is no official information about the availability of the Android tablet in the Indian market. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G; Which 8GB RAM Phone Dominates Market?)

Lenovo Tab Plus Specifications:

The android tablet features an 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of expandable storage.

The tablet is loaded with an 8,600 mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. It comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility. 

The IP52-rated Android tablet houses a personalized app volume control that lets you fine-tune audio settings. On the optics front, the Lenovo Tab Plus packs an  8-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, there is an  8-megapixel camera on the front. (Also Read: Why Apple To Delay Three New AI-Powered Features In Europe? Details Her)

For connectivity, the tablet supports USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.  

