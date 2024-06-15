New Delhi: Microsoft-owned professional networking site LinkedIn has announced some new features that use artificial intelligence (AI) to make finding a job easier. However, these AI-powered tools are available to premium users, no matter if they are actively looking for a job or not.

The new AI-powered features include personalised resumes, AI-assisted cover letters, and more conversational job searches. So, now instead of typing in simple keywords, you can ask for exactly what you want, like "Find me a marketing job that's fully remote and pays at least Rs 10,00,000 a year."

After typing this prompt, LinkedIn's AI will then show you jobs that match your request, making it quicker to find the right opportunities. The new features are part of LinkedIn's bigger plan to use AI to assist its 1 billion users worldwide. Last year, they started testing AI tools to help job seekers and companies find the right match.

LinkedIn's AI Feature: How It Works?

Job seekers can upload their current resume, and then the LinkdIn-AI-powered feature will analyze it and provide tailored suggestions to enhance its suitability for your desired job. This feature will highlight the key experiences to emphasize and even rewrite sections to strengthen your resume.

Adding further, the AI can generate personalized cover letters by considering your background and the specific job you're applying for. With this new feature, it can save you significant time and effort, especially when applying to multiple positions simultaneously.

Notably, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has fined LinkedIn India, Satya Nadella, and eight other individuals for breaching the significant beneficial owner norms under the Companies Act.

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, which acquired the professional networking platform LinkedIn in December 2016.