Man Changed His Height To 6 Feet 2 Inches On Bumble Dating App; Here's What Happened Next

Aman, shared the details of his social experiment on his Twitter post that's grabbing quiet a lot of attention on the microblogging platform.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
New Delhi: A software developer from Delhi reported a remarkable barrage requests in his Bumble profile changing his height to approximately 6 feet and 2 inches (190 cm) on the dating app. 

Aman, the X user (earlier Twitter), shared the details of his social experiment in a post that's grabbing quiet a lot of attention on the microblogging platform.

The Delhi man claimed that he changed nothing in his Bumble profile except his height. He believes that changing his height is the major reason he managed to get nine matches within 24 hours.

Aman asserted that "Changed my height to 190cm on Bumble as a joke. Got 9 matches in a day. Nothing else in my profile was changed,". He added, "I've realised, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short."

It is noted that Aman was not the only the guy who got more matches on the Bumble by making minor changes, other users on X also shared their experiences of dating App .  

There are other users who experienced this magical happening on the dating App. 

A user wrote, "Changed my bio, wrote founder/CEO- fincap labs, bumble got flooded with matches."

Meanwhile, other user said, "Is height shaming (unsaid) part of body shaming? Looks like men too are judged by their body, but since they are men nobody cares."

Here's how internet reacted to his comments:

An online dating application Bumble, allows users to view profiles and indicate interest by "swiping right." If mutual interest occurs (both users "swipe right" on each other), the app registers it as a match, which ultimately allows them to engage in the  conversation. 

