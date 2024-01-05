New Delhi: A software developer from Delhi reported a remarkable barrage requests in his Bumble profile changing his height to approximately 6 feet and 2 inches (190 cm) on the dating app.

Aman, the X user (earlier Twitter), shared the details of his social experiment in a post that's grabbing quiet a lot of attention on the microblogging platform.

The Delhi man claimed that he changed nothing in his Bumble profile except his height. He believes that changing his height is the major reason he managed to get nine matches within 24 hours.

Aman asserted that "Changed my height to 190cm on Bumble as a joke. Got 9 matches in a day. Nothing else in my profile was changed,". He added, "I've realised, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short."

Changed my height to 190cm on Bumble as a joke. Got 9 matches in a day. Nothing else in my profile was changed.



I've now changed it back but I've realised, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short. — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) January 4, 2024

It is noted that Aman was not the only the guy who got more matches on the Bumble by making minor changes, other users on X also shared their experiences of dating App .

There are other users who experienced this magical happening on the dating App.

A user wrote, "Changed my bio, wrote founder/CEO- fincap labs, bumble got flooded with matches."

Meanwhile, other user said, "Is height shaming (unsaid) part of body shaming? Looks like men too are judged by their body, but since they are men nobody cares."

Here's how internet reacted to his comments:

Is height shaming (unsaid) part of body shaming?



Looks like men too are judged by their body, but since they are men nobody cares — Just Curious (@JustCuriousMate) January 4, 2024

This may be true for dating apps because there's not much else to go on other than physical characteristics and career.



But irl my 5'5 friend easily attracts more girls than me (5'10). — Krishna Prajapati (@KrisPrajapati) January 4, 2024

Changed my bio, wrote founder/ceo- fincap labs, bumble got flooded with matches. — Shashank Singh (@knahsahs_hgnis) January 4, 2024

As someone who is actually 190, I am questioning myself now :D

Happens with me on hinge, but bumble is barren January 4, 2024

Kahan bekar me pickup lines pe focus kar rahe the batao — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 4, 2024

An online dating application Bumble, allows users to view profiles and indicate interest by "swiping right." If mutual interest occurs (both users "swipe right" on each other), the app registers it as a match, which ultimately allows them to engage in the conversation.