MediaTek Launches Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Gen AI Features; Check Availability

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 For Premium Smartphones: Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 8400 for premium smartphones as the successor to last year’s Dimensity 8300 SoC in the Indian market. It is a premium smartphone chip offering the most powerful Gen-AI performance in its class. The chipset is built on the legacy of the flagship Dimensity 9400. Notably, the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 will be available in the market by the end of 2024.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 brings an All Big Core design to the premium smartphone market for the first time. The All Big Core CPU is paired with a powerful NPU to accelerate Gen-AI tasks, along with MediaTek’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) that turns traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications.

The Dimensity 8400 SoC has an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 processor operating at up to 3.25GHz, promising 41% higher multi-core performance compared to Dimensity 8300. It promises 44% reduction in peak power use compared to its predecessor.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 For Gamers

Adding further, he Dimensity 8400 supports immersive gaming experiences with its Arm Mali-G720 GPU that offers 24 per cent higher peak performance and 42 per cent greater power efficiency than the Dimensity 8300. The Mali-G720 GPU works in tandem with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC), which delivers smoother gameplay, and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0, which optimizes game and app performance in real-time.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Gen AI Features

With MediaTek’s NPU 880, the Dimensity 8400 supports mainstream LLM/SLM/LMMs across the globe so users can enjoy the latest Gen-AI applications such as translation, rewriting, contextual replies, AI recording, and media generation.

It also integrates MediaTek’s DAE, which the company recently introduced in the flagship Dimensity 9400 SoC, enabling developers to create innovative agentic AI applications that anticipate user needs and adapt to their preferences.

The built-in MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP leverages QPD remosaic technology to capture more light, focus faster and more accurately, and produce high-resolution images. The chip also supports HDR recording throughout the entire zoom range so users can take incredible videos.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Specifications:

The chipset features a powerful 5G-A modem that supports up to 3CC-CA (Carrier Aggregation) and delivers impressive data performance of up to 5.17Gbps, ensuring seamless connectivity and fast download speeds.

It also integrates advanced Network Observation System (NOS) technology, which enables precise 5G and Wi-Fi switching, significantly enhancing power efficiency and optimizing network connectivity for a smooth user experience.

The chipset further supports WQHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, providing ultra-smooth visuals for high-end gaming and multimedia. Additionally, it offers dual screen support, enabling an enhanced multitasking experience on compatible devices.