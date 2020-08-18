MediaTek unveils new 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones

New Delhi: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday announced a new chipset called Dimensity 800U that brings 5G capabilities for mid-range smartphones though the company has not revealed as to when the new chipset will arrive in the market.

The 5G modem of the Dimensity 800U support 5G+5G dual SIM dual stand, dual VoNR (Voice over New Radio), sub-6GHz NSA / SA networks, and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA).

The octa-core chipset comes in with 2.4GHz clock speeds in the big cores, promising to be 11 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 series with a 28 per cent faster GPU.

The SoC supports Full HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates. For enhanced visual experience, it supports HDR10+ and MediaTek's MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimisation for different kinds of videos.

In the camera department, devices with a Dimensity 800U will be able to have up to 64MP sensors with quad-lens configurations.

Other features of the Dimensity 800U include support for multiple trigger words for the different voice assistants, dual-mic noise reduction, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U offers smartphones advanced technology to deliver incredible 5G experiences:

Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.



Support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.

“MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos,” Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said.

“MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek’s advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences,” he added.