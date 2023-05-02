Meta Purges Over 43 Mn Bad Pieces Of Content On FB, Insta In March In India

New Delhi: Meta said that it took down over 38.4 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.61 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March in India. Between March 1-31, Facebook received 7,193 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,903 cases.





These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. ( Also Read: iPhone 14 Under Rs 40,000 On Amazon: How To Grab The Deal? Check Here "Of the other 5,290 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,300 reports in total. The remaining 3,990 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added. ( Also Read: Where is Jack Ma? Reports Say Alibaba's Founder Is Now A Professor On Instagram, the company received 9,226 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. "Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,280 cases," it informed.Of the other 4,946 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,656 reports in total. The remaining 3,290 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports."We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.