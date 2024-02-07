New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed his company's aspiration to serve as India's "copilot" as it starts embracing the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). Copilot is Microsoft's AI-powered digital assistant. It is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

During an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at Microsoft’s "CEO Connection" event in Mumbai on February 7, Nadella said, “I want us to be the co-pilot for India as it takes advantage of AI, creates its own AI products across these sectors, and exports them to the world.”

Nadella's visit to Mumbai, part of his annual two-day ritual, with the theme for 2024 focusing on AI and its associated opportunities, underscores the significance of India's potential in this domain. Nadella is slated to visit Bengaluru on February 8. (Also Read: Meta To Label AI-Generated Images Across Social Media Platforms; Details Here)

Highlighting India's vast potential in leveraging AI across various sectors, Nadella emphasized the role of general-purpose technology like AI and generative AI in both public and private sectors.

Microsoft's commitment to India spans two key areas: leveraging India's skilled workforce for global product development and providing cutting-edge technology solutions to clients, including IT service providers.

Nadella identified software development and frontline employment in retail and healthcare as rapidly growing industries in India. He noted how rural-to-urban migration in India drives AI adoption for accessing services. (Also Read: Apple Releases iOS 17.4 Beta 2 Update For Developers; iPhone Users May Get These Features Soon)

Addressing concerns about job cuts because of technology, Nadella pointed out that the current generation of AI reduces the learning curve. He predicted that as non-experts transition into more specialized roles, wages would increase.