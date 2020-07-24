हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Microsoft to launch largest-ever Xbox gaming series this fall

Microsoft's xCloud gaming service is already live in 15 countries.

Microsoft to launch largest-ever Xbox gaming series this fall

New Delhi: After witnessing a breakthrough quarter for gaming, Microsoft has said that it will launch Xbox gaming series this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever.

The Xbox Game Pass is seeing record subscriber growth across both, console and PC and now includes content from more than 100 studios, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Madella.

"It was simply a breakthrough quarter for gaming. We saw record engagement and monetization, led by strength on and off-console, as people everywhere turn to gaming to connect, socialize, and play with others," he said during the earnings call after declaring the company's fourth quarter results of its fiscal year 2020.

"We are delivering differentiated, first and third-party content to attract and retain gamers. Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever. And Minecraft reached a new high of nearly 132 million monthly active users during the quarter," he informed.

Microsoft's xCloud gaming service is already live in 15 countries.

The company last week announced it will bring xCloud to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can stream games to a phone or tablet and play along with nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world.

The xCloud gaming service may arrive first on Samsung's Galaxy Note S20 Ultra.

Tags:
MicrosoftXboxGaming
Next
Story

Beware! Fake links promising to run banned Chinese App TikTok being circulated to steal user data

  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Continuous tension in America and China, now both countries took actions against each other