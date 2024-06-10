Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Official Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Expected Specs And Price

New Delhi: Motorola has announced the official launch date of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in the Indian market. The consumer tech brand has announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Motorola will launch the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone on June 18.

Imagine a limitless world with the #MotorolaEdge50Ultra, your pocket-sized AI art studio. The 100x AI Super Zoom captures every detail, while Smart Connect easily connects your devices.

Launching 18 Jun @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & leading stores#EffortlesslyIntelligent June 10, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price (Expected)

However, the official is yet to be revealed. Motorola has teased an ultra-premium smartphone with the image of a wooden back, which looks quite like the Edge 50 Ultra in Nordic Wood. The expected price of the smartphone will be near about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is at Rs 31,999.

Notably, there is a microsite for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India has also been created on Flipkart. In recent months, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphones in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications (Expected):

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7 inch 1.5K pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is loaded with a 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the handset comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter on the front.

The IP68-rated smartphone offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.