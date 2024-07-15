New Delhi: Indian smart wearable brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch, NoiseFit Javelin, in the Indian market. The new limited edition smartwatch was co-created with India’s Golden Boy and brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra. The smartwatch comes in an India Blue colour option only.

The smartwatch features an AMOLED display, multiple sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and up to seven days of battery life. This is the second smartwatch launched by the company in consecutive months, following the launch of NoiseFit Origin in June.

The homegrown company says that it is a limited-edition smartwatch with a serial number along with Neeraj Chopra's autograph on the back. He won the gold medal for the javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics representing India. (ALso Read: https://zeenews.india.com/technology/sennheiser-momentum-sport-earbuds-launched-in-india-with-anc-support-under-rs-30000-check-specs-price-2766655.html)

NoiseFit Javelin Price:

The device is priced at Rs 3,999. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch starting today on the brand's website, Amazon, and Myntra. Noise says that the smartwatch is serialized for 2021, making it a limited edition.

NoiseFit Javelin Specifications:

The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It includes a metal dial with a rotating crown and two buttons on the right side, complemented by a magnetic leather strap. The Noise Tru Sync technology enables Bluetooth calling with quick pairing and low power consumption.

Adding further, it offers over 100 sports modes, and an IP68 rating, and pairs seamlessly with the NoiseFit App. The Noise Health Suite provides 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress management, similar to other Noise smartwatches. (Also Read: iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launched In India With 50MP AI Camera Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers)

For durability, the watch is rated IP68 against water and dust ingress. It includes a Scheduled DND mode to minimize distractions during workouts and an SOS feature for added safety. The NoiseFit Javelin also comes with a built-in calculator, music control, and a multi-functional clock with alarm and stopwatch features.