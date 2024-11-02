NSE Unveils New App On iOS And Android With Exclusive Features, Expands Website To 12 Regional Languages

NSE Mobile App: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) introduced its official mobile app, NSEIndia, and expanded its corporate website, www.nseindia.com, to support 12 regional languages.

This launch celebrates NSE’s 30th anniversary, a remarkable milestone in its history. The NSE has made this advancement with an aim to empower investors with user-friendly tools, near real-time insights, and the ability to access market information in their preferred language.

Adding further, NSE recently celebrated another achievement in October, as the total number of client accounts on the exchange crossed 20 crore, showcasing impressive growth over just eight months.

The NSEIndia App is here! It’s fast, efficient and accessible! Get all updates, real-time data and insights on the market with just a swipe. Download the App now.#NSE #NSEIndia #AppLaunch #DownloadNow @ashishchauhan pic.twitter.com/eAdw9UaLgi — NSE India (@NSEIndia) November 1, 2024

According to NSE, this dual launch reflects NSE's dedication to democratising financial information, making it easier for investors across the nation to engage with India's capital markets.

With this latest initiative, NSE's website now offers content in a total of twelve languages, adding Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu to the previously available English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.

NSE Mobile App Availability:

This linguistic expansion will reach investors across linguistic and regional barriers, fostering increased engagement and inclusivity. The newly launched NSEIndia mobile app, now available on both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store, promises an intuitive and secure experience for investors on the go.

NSE Mobile App Features:

The app's initial release offers easy-to-use features, including an overview of key market indices, snapshots, trends, and turnover. Users can quickly check the top gainers, losers, and most active stocks on Nifty 50, search for any stock and create a personalised watchlist.

There is also a dedicated section for options trading data, showing active calls, puts, and open interest, helping investors make more informed decisions. (With ANI Inputs)