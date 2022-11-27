OnePlus 11 smartphone colour options revealed for India; Details inside

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11 in the coming year. In the first half of 2023, the OnePlus 11 is anticipated to go on sale. The smartphone's anticipated features and specifications have been making the rounds on the internet ahead of its debut. Most likely, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU will be used. Max Jambor, a dependable tipper, has indicated that the product might come in a new colour. The smartphone might be available in Matte Black and Glossy Green colour finishes, as he mentioned on Twitter.

#OnePlus11 will come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes Max Jambor (MaxJmb) November 25, 2022

The current OnePlus 10 Pro is also available in two colour options: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. (Also Read: Realme CONFIRMS price, key specs, launch date, and other leaks of Realme 10 series in India; Here's what we know so far)

The leaks suggest that the OnePlus 11 is a single model from the lineup. This year there won't be a Pro model. The business may instead introduce a single OnePlus 11 with "Pro" features. According to reports, the smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 would have a Hasselblad camera on the back with three sensors. (Also Read: THIS Samsung phone will be powered with satellite connectivity feature same as iPhone 14; Check details here)

A 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto lens, and a 50MP primary camera are reported to be included in the next smartphone. The OnePlus 11 is rumoured to have a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The front of the smartphone might have a punch-hole camera cutout.

The smartphone will probably come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the recently unveiled processor is expected to power the phone. A maximum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage can be used with the processor.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone may have a 5000mAh battery with a 100W fast charging. It might have a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video chats.