Xiaomi HyperOS Interface Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Features

New Delhi: Xiaomi will launch its latest HyperOS interface in India on February 29, 2024. Notably, the new UI was initially launched last year in China with the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The Xiaomi 14, scheduled to launch in India on March 7, will still be the first phone from the company in the country to ship with this user interface.

The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed the list of devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona tech event that are confirmed to receive the HyperOS update. Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 13T as well as the Xiaomi 12T series will get a stable update of HyperOS by June this year.

Check out this 3-minute recap and see the pioneering products we launched in Xiaomi Launch February 2024!

Which one is on your wishlist? Let us know in the comment!#Xiaomi14Series #XiaomiPad6sPro #XiaomiSmartBand8Pro #XiaomiWatchS3 #XiaomiWatch2 #XiaomiLaunch… https://t.co/tUAekJRpiu — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) February 28, 2024

Moreover, the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G lineup are confirmed to get this update by H1 2024. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Design Revealed Ahead Of Official India Launch On March 5)

Features Of HyperOS Interface

Design Elements Inspired by iOS:

HyperOS Interface incorporates familiar design elements from iOS, such as a lock screen and notification interface reminiscent of the Dynamic Island.

Customization Options:

Users can personalize Quick Settings and widgets according to their preferences.

Here's the latest rollout plan for #XiaomiHyperOS!

Keep an eye out for your device and follow us to get the latest news of rollout schedule.#XiaomiHyperOSRolloutPlan #XiaomiLaunch pic.twitter.com/EP81HJTHup — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) February 25, 2024

Enhanced Performance:

HyperOS Interface provides faster boot times and improved app performance achieved through enhanced memory management and smoother animations in the UI.

Seamless Device Integration:

It facilitates effortless integration with other devices, allowing easy app transfers, screen mirroring, and shared clipboard content. (Also Read: Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount)

Xiaomi 14 Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 smartphone features a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring durability with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by an Adreno GPU. The device runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS custom skin, providing a seamless and customizable user interface right out of the box.

With multiple system capabilities, #XiaomiHyperOS aims to create the ultimate connected experiences.

Home screen+: Drag and drop content seamlessly between phone and tablet.

Shared clipboard: Copy and paste between devices, just like on one device.

Notes app supports… pic.twitter.com/Xc4NQpKLkZ — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) February 25, 2024

The smartphone is loaded with a large 4,610mAh battery onboard. Users can enjoy the convenience of 90W fast charging for wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. It also flaunts a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens.